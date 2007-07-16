DESOTO PARISH, LA Teenage DeSoto Parish Girl Charged With Rape

A 19-year-old DeSoto Parish girl has been arrested, charged with seven counts of aggravated rape on three young boys.

Jewelee Gentry was arrested Friday after a woman called asking about getting someone committed who was fondling juveniles.

Investigators say two of the boys live in DeSoto Parish. The third lives in Sabine Parish.

All are reported to be under the age of 13.

