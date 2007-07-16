Police Interrupt Attempted Car Theft at Dealership

A Shreveport police officer on routine patrol stopped a couple of would-be car thieves from getting away with their intended new rides. However, the two suspects still managed to use their feet to get away.

The officer was patrolling the area near the Bert Kouns Auto Mall when he spotted the two men on the lot of the Elkins Nissan dealership. Police say the two had broken windows on two vehicles and believe they were attempting to steal them.

Instead the man ran away, with the officer calling for back up. Soon, as many as seven units were stationed on surrounding streets. Police also called in a canine unit to search the area.

However, the suspects got away.

Police at the scene told KSLA News 12 they investigated a similar scenario about six weeks ago. They say, in that case, the suspects broke open a gate on the parking lot. They did not say whether anything was taken in that earlier incident.

Story by Katrina Webber