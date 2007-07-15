Tempers Run Hot at Hot Wheels

It happened late Saturday night.The owners of Hot Wheels on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop closed the skating rink down early because fights kept breaking out inside.The over 6-hundred kids that were inside spilled out into the parking lot where witnesses say the fighting continued.Two off duty police officers patrolling the rink called in for back up, then about a dozen officers showed up and broke up the fights.At least 4 girls, one 17 and three others 14 were given juvenile citations.One parent whose child was handcuffed says her daughter didn't know the girl she was fighting with.That same young lady says she was innocent, that someone just came up and attacked her from behind.Another young lady says she began fighting because someone was talking bad about her. When asked what was said, the teen said she could not remember.