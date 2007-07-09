LOGANSPORT, LA Former Logansport Alderman Facing Animal Cruelty Charges

A DeSoto Parish grand jury has indicted a former town alderman on aggravated cruelty to animals.

Former Logansport alderman Billy Alger has been a suspect in a rash of mysterious dog deaths where nearly 12 animals in one Logansport neighborhood were poisoned.

As of 6 pm Monday evening, a judge was about to sign an arrest warrant for Alger, who also happens to be the son-in-law of Logansport's mayor.