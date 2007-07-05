Two men face multiple drug charges

Agents found several rocks of crack coaine, marijuana, drug paraphenalia, nearly $600 in cash, a shotgun, and a 9mm pistol listed as stolen in Webster Parish.
Knowles faces a long list of charges: three counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rascoe is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
