Two men face multiple drug charges - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Two men face multiple drug charges

     Bossier Parish Sheriff's narcotics agents have arrested two Haughton men on drug charges.  51-year-old Tom Rascoe and 50-year-old Wesley Knowles, Jr.  The two were arrested Tuesday night at Knowles home in the 3700 block of Jones Road.  Investigators say Knowles barricaded himself in a bathroom and Rascoe ran into the woods when deputies arrived. 

     Agents found several rocks of crack coaine, marijuana, drug paraphenalia, nearly $600 in cash, a shotgun, and a 9mm pistol listed as stolen in Webster Parish.

     Knowles faces a long list of charges: three counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.  Rascoe is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

     

Powered by Frankly