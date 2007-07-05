Two men face multiple drug charges

Bossier Parish Sheriff's narcotics agents have arrested two Haughton men on drug charges. 51-year-old Tom Rascoe and 50-year-old Wesley Knowles, Jr. The two were arrested Tuesday night at Knowles home in the 3700 block of Jones Road. Investigators say Knowles barricaded himself in a bathroom and Rascoe ran into the woods when deputies arrived.

Agents found several rocks of crack coaine, marijuana, drug paraphenalia, nearly $600 in cash, a shotgun, and a 9mm pistol listed as stolen in Webster Parish.

Knowles faces a long list of charges: three counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rascoe is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.