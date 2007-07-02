Investigation Continues Into Saturday's Officer-Involved Shooting

A five-year veteran of the Shreveport Police Department remains on paid adminstrative leave after she shot and killed a man over the weekend.

The shooting happened about 7:30 Saturday evening in the 5900 block of Lexington Street. Sources at the scene say 57-year-old Tony Dill became distraught after learning the cancer he had was spreading. He then got a gun and a knive and began threatening his family.

Sources then said Officer Sarah Dewitt was dispatched to the scene and confronted Dill, ordering him to drop his weapon. Instead Dill allegedly turned toward Dewitt.

Police say Dewitt fired one shot at Dill. He was later pronounced dead at LSU Hospital.

Paid administrative leave is standard procedure for an officer after he or she has been involved in a shooting.

The investigation into what happpened is continuing.