Two Shreveport Officers Arrested For Forgery, A Third Arrested For Malfeasance

Two Shreveport Police corporals were arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center Friday, accused of forgery.

Last week Derrek Brown and Peter D'Arcy were put on administrative leave while the district attorneys office investigated possible criminal activity involving irregularities in writing traffic tickets. The officers are accused of issuing tickets during their normal shifts and then putting different times on the tickets to falsely reflect that they were written while the officers were working overtime. The department could also lose thousands of dollars in grant money because of the investigation.

Police think the tickets were falsified between Jan. 14 and Feb. 4, but they don't know how many tickets were tampered with.

The allegations against Brown and D'Arcy is being looked into administratively. Once that investigation is complete, appropriate action will be taken. Brown has been on the force since August 1996 and D'Arcy has been on the force since September of 1993.

Police also released more information into the arrest of another officer fired last week for "violation of rules and regulations."

Officer Melvin Goodson had been on the force since August of 2004.

Police said the charges against Goodson stem from an April 24th traffic stop. A 34-year-old woman told police Goodson siezed drugs from her during the traffic stop, but instead of charging the woman, she said he tried to solicit sex from her.

Goodson turned himself in to authorities at the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of malfeasance in office.

