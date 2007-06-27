Teen Remains In Jail On $1 Million Bond On Robbery, Elderly Rape Charges

KSLA News 12 has an update on a 16-year-old boy accused of a very violent crime.Calvin Breakfield is being held on one-million dollars bond on charges he robbed, raped and beat an 81-year-old woman on May 5th.Breakfield also faces charges that he raped an 82-year-old woman back in 2005."We are dedicated to making sure he never sees the light of day again unless it's a sugar cane field in Angola," said Caddo Parish Asst. D.A. Hugo Holland.Breakfield pleaded not guilty to the May 5th charge and is expected to make his next court appearance August 1st.