Source: Four Bullets Found In Teen Killed After High Speed Chase

The autopsy is complete on a 19-year-old Texas teen who led authorities on a high speed chase Wednesday.

A source tells KSLA News 12 that four bullet wounds were found in the young man's body, but it's still unknown if the fatal wound came from a police bullet or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The charred remains of 19-year-old Joshua Black were recovered Wednesday in the city if Natchitoches, following a chase through two parishes that ended with fiery wreck and hail of bullets.

Police say Black had been fired from his job in Texarkana and had threatened to hurt his former co-workers and himself, just hours before the high speed chase began.

Police began chasing Black's Chevrolet Camaro south on Louisiana Highway 1. As the chase progressed, police say the driver began running people off the road. Authorities from Natchitoches Parish, the city of Natchitoches and the State Police eventually joined in on the pursuit.

Police managed to get a spike strip in front of the car, flatting its tires, but police say Black continued driving.

Just before 9 am, the chase then turned onto the Natchitoches Bypass, where a Natchitoches police officer used his car to block the road about a mile away from the Pilgrim Pride plant. Police say Black hit the parked Natchitoches patrol car, and both vehicles caught on fire.

After the crash, police reported hearing gunshots from inside the car. Thinking they were being shot at, police say they returned fire. Police tell KSLA News 12 they don't know if the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the shots from police or the accident and fire.

No one else was reportedly injured.

Police closed the Natchitoches Bypass Road from Highway 6 to the Pilgrim's Pride plant. Louisiana State Police have taken over the investigation.

