RX Solutions

Medic Pharmacy & Compounding Lab offers a variety of alternative possibilities for your child's medications. Don't hesitate to ask what we can do for your specific problem - here are but a few of the categories we cover:

  • Dermatological/Cosmetic
  • Custom Nutritional Blending
  • Pet Applications
  • Dental Applications


Available Forms/Examples

Capsules
Many medications may be formulated into capsule form. Capsules have either powder filler or oil carrier.

Injections/Infusions

Lip Balms

Creams, Ointments, Topical Gels
While primarily used for the treatment of skin problems, many other medications especially natural hormones can be compounded into a cream, ointment, or gel form and applied topically to give good therapeutic results.

Suppositories

Troches
Lozenge-type medications that dissolve between the lower cheek and gum. An advantage of this route of administration is the direct absorption of a medication by the body. In many cases, lower doses may be possible to achieve the same therapeutic effect.

Tablets

Liquids and Suspensions

Nasal Sprays

Transdermals

Flavoring
A wide variety of natural flavors are available to mask drug taste. This is especially useful in the treatment of children and in veterinary medications

