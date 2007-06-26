Children's Health

There's much more to making kids feel better than a spoon full of sugar to make the medicine go down. As much as each child is unique, so are the ways in which to treat what ails them.
Choosing the best medications for children is oftentimes more difficult that for adults. Not all medications come in the appropriate strengths or right combinations, and some medicines just plain taste bad.
Our skilled pharmacists know how to create the right solution for your child. They'll customize strengths and flavors, making your job of caring for your family that much easier.
