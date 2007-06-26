Men's Health

It's widely known that men do not like to acknowledge they have a problem, like asking directions, let alone a health problem. But even men who live healthy lifestyles may encounter a health issue during his life.

The good news is, with proper medical care and knowledgeable team of health care providers, you have the chance to enjoy a

great quality of life for many years to come. If you have questions, stop by or give us a call. We're here for you.

Some common health issues for men:



Heart Disease is the #1 killer of men. But there are different kinds of heart disease, and many of these will lead to a heart attack without preventative measures. Educate yourself today.

For men who are having prostate problems, the good news is that many new and effective treatments are available. The three most common prostrate problems are 1) Infection (prostatitis), 2) Prostate Enlargement (benign prostatic hypertrophy) and 3) Prostate Cancer, the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men.

Stroke is the third leading cause of death for men. Stroke occurs when part of the brain doesn't get the blood it needs and the brain cells die, causing seizures and permanent paralysis.



Sexual Dysfunction is a problem difficult for many men to discuss. But life can be better, thanks to new developments in recent years.

One of the most difficult conditions for men to face, let alone admit, is Depression. But with proper care and the right medication(s), it no longer has to have power over your life.

