Introduction

The Revitalize! Philanthropic Foundation for Medical Disorders is a not-for-profit (IRS tax exempt for donations, as a 501 (c)(3) entity) organization created to address the local and regional community's underserved needs. Education, information, and facilitation of medical care are examples of ways in which support can be provided. Our Foundation does not diagnose, treat, or provide medical care in any way. Instead, we aim to inform and enable (through exchange of ideas and education) proper care by filling a growing void in modern-day medicine.