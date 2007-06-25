Ms. Amy Shafer, - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Ms. Amy Shafer, Office Manager, is the newest member of our team.  With over a decade of experience in management, she is facile at coordination of patient care.  Often "the first voice you hear on the phone," she is instrumental in setting up appointments, ordering and verifying tests, and daily practice-related organizational duties.

