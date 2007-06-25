Ms. Michelle Akin, P.A., - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Ms. Michelle Akin, P.A.,

Ms. Michelle Akin, P.A., brings approximately 10 years of experience in neurosurgery, making her one of the most experienced physician assistants in the field in the local area.  Since joining our group, she has already contributed to the efficiency, medical expertise, and compassionate care which are hallmarks of our practice.

