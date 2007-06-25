Ms. Michelle Akin, P.A., brings approximately 10 years of experience in neurosurgery, making her one of the most experienced physician assistants in the field in the local area. Since joining our group, she has already contributed to the efficiency, medical expertise, and compassionate care which are hallmarks of our practice.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.