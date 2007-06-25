Mrs. Debra Myers, R.N.F.A. - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Mrs. Debra Myers, R.N.F.A., has specialty training experience as an operating room nurse, assisting in the performance of numerous routine as well as specialized neurosurgical procedures (including deep brain stimulation). In her present professional role, she helps coordinate patient care both in the clinic and surgical settings.

