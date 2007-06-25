About The Network

The Comprehensive NeuroSurgery (CNS) Network, LLC, serves our patients with three goals in mind. Primarily, our mission is to provide the safe, competent, and compassionate neurosurgical care for each patient served, one step at a time. We believe in offering a multi-disciplinary approach, strengthened by close interaction among referring and consultant physicians. Finally, the care we provide must be first-rate, using state-of-the-art, world-class techniques.

Our practice offers common neurosurgical procedures (spine operations, brain tumors, aneurysms, and peripheral nerve surgery, etc.) and more specialized techniques (deep brain stimulation for Parkinson's disease, tremor, and dystonia; epilepsy surgery; surgery for psychiatric disorders such as depression using vagus nerve stimulation; and other novel techniques).

The concepts are simple. We treat a patient as a family member and a referring physician as we would appreciate consultants treating us - promptly, competently, and courteously.