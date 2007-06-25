Shreveport Homicide Rate Inches Up with Overnight Shooting

A Shreveport man is dead as a result of gunfire from a driveby shooting. His murder brings the city's homicide rate to 26 for the year--only four away from the total for all of 2006.

Police say Isaac Gray, believed to be in his early 20s, had driven up to his mother's home in the 200 block of E. 68th Street just before 1:00 a. m. Monday when someone in another vehicle opened fire.

Gray's car was hit several times.

"The victim's vehicle rolled forward into the 100 block and hit the church in that block," said Sgt. James Germain. "The victim was taken to LSU."

Gray died at the hospital.

His death is the latest in a string of summer violence in Shreveport. In all of last year, there were 30 homicides reported in the city.

Police told KSLA News 12 they did not have a description of the vehicle involved in this latest shooting.

Story by Katrina Webber