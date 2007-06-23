A Woman Killed Last Night Makes It 25 for Shreveport

Shreveport police are investigating another murder their 25th of the year. Officers tell us that just after 5-o'clock this morning a woman was found shot and killed along Portland Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.

Police identify the victim as 39-year old Sharon Sanders. She suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

A woman who lives right in front of the murder scene says the area is no stranger to gun violence. The woman goes on to say her house has been shot-up before. There are now three bullet holes inside of her home, two were already there.

Police say their suspect was riding a bike and wearing a red shirt and dark colored pants.

