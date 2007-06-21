HAIR REMOVAL

Imagine not having to shave, tweeze, wax or endure electrolysis ever again. It's now possible with a proven safe and effective, non-invasive technology called Intense Pulsed Light. This technology is a gentle and long-lasting solution for eliminating unwanted hair on the face, back, legs, bikini line or any other body area.

Is it right for you?

Intense Pulsed Light is even more advanced than lasers and can safely treat unwanted hair on any skin type, from very light to very dark. The type of your skin as well as your medical history will account for expected results from your customized treatment program.

How does IPL remove hair?

Highly controlled flashes of light are selectively absorbed by hair-filled follicles below the skin's surface. The absorbed light heats the hair, which damages or destroys any potential for regrowth of the follicle. There is no damage to surrounding tissue.

What happens during a treatment?

First, the hair above the skin is trimmed away. Then a cool gel may be spread across the treatment area. The IPL hand-piece is applied to the skin and pulses of light begin to disable the unwanted hair follicles. Finally the gel is removed with much of the hair. The remaining hair in the treated area will fall out over the next couple of weeks.

What does the treatment feel like?

Each pulse feels like a light sting or pinch. No local anesthesia is required and most people tolerate the treatment well.

Can all hair be treated?

IPL's unique design offers customized treatment based on hair color, texture and location. Any hair with some pigment in it (black, brown, red and even blond) can be treated effectively.

Are there any possible side effects?

Side effects are rare, but it is possible to experience a slight reddening or local swelling at the treatment area. This usually disappears within hours. Even more rare, blisters or bruising may occur, but this also typically disappears in a short period of time. Lastly, some discoloration of the skin may follow treatment, but will return to normal within a week or two. Sun exposure should be limited before and after each treatment to reduce the risk of complications. It is typical to resume normal activities following treatment.

What kind of results should I expect?

IPL technology has been proven to create a permanent reduction in the number of regrowing hairs following each treatment in most skin types. The required number of treatments to meet individual's expectations is based on the uniqueness of the particular skin and hair type.