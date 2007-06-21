FOTOFACIAL PULSED LIGHT TREATMENTS

FotoFacial Treatments are full face, neck and/or chest treatments using pulses of visible light that effectively improve facial redness and flushing as well as the visible signs of sun damage and aging. FotoFacial Treatments were developed and first introduced by Board Certified dermatologist, Patrick Bitter Jr. MD as a non-invasive method to rejuvenate and improve skin with no downtime. A non-laser medical device (MultiLight and Vasculight from ESC medical) is used to deliver a series of gentle pulses of light to the skin. Specific settings are selected for each treatment to maximize improvement. A series of five or more treatments are performed at three-week intervals. The benefits of FotoFacial Treatments are consistent, visible improvement in the skin with no downtime, little discomfort and minimal risk. With FotoFacial treatments for the first time the embarrassing redness and flushing of rosacea can be dramatically reduced and sun damaged, aging skin can be noticeably improved.

Indications

FotoFacial Treatments are beneficial in the treatment of the following:

1. Treatments effectively reduce redness and flushing

2. Sun damage (Photo-aging). Treatments reduce fine wrinkling, freckling and irregular pigmentation

3. Treatments smooth skin and reduce pores

4. Treatments reduce irregular pigment and even skin tone

5. Rosacea - FotoFacial Treatments reduce the overall redness, flushing and dilated capillaries and improve the breakouts of this common chronic facial condition

What areas can be treated?

FotoFacial Treatments can be used on any part of the skin. They are especially effective for improving the appearance of the face, neck and chest.

What results can I expect?

You can expect to see a gradual decrease in overall redness, flushing and dilated capillaries. People with visible aging from the sun can expect to see their skin become smoother with a decrease in fine wrinkles, reduction in pore size and fading of sunspots. Many people with rosacea see an improvement in breakouts and are able to decrease or discontinue their medications.

What are Treatments like?

Each treatment takes approximately 15 to 30 minutes. A mild amount of discomfort can be expected. People with more sensitive skin may prefer to use a topical anesthetic cream. When the cream is used prior to treatment there is almost no discomfort. Immediately following a treatment, the skin may appear red and flushed and tiny capillaries may appear more visible. Brown spots generally appear darker. All of these changes gradually fade over a period of hours to a few days and there should be no discomfort.

How soon will I see results?

After your first treatment, your skin will feel smoother and will have a more even tone. These improvements are gradual and will be more visible after each treatment. Five treatments are performed for optimal results. Some patients will benefit from additional treatments.

Are you a candidate for FotoFacial Treatments?

The best candidates for FotoFacial Treatments are:

People who suffer from rosacea and experience flushing and redness of their skin

People with early aging changes and sun damage who desire healthier more youthful appearing skin

People who don't want to take the time off to heal from laser resurfacing or chemical peels

Active people who want to improve their skin but do not want to interfere with social or outdoor activities

What are the advantages of FotoFacial Treatments over chemical peels and microdermabrasion?

Chemical peels, laser resurfacing and microdermabrasion (e.g. Power Peels) are ineffective in reducing redness and flushing or dilated capillaries. Prior to FotoFacial Treatments there was no effective treatment for flushing or facial and neck redness. With FotoFacial Treatments there is less discomfort and no downtime or disruptions to normal activities. The end result of FotoFacial Treatments is smoother, healthier and younger-appearing skin. FotoFacial Treatments can be beneficial after laser resurfacing or facelift surgery to improve results. FotoFacial Treatments can also be used in conjunction with chemical peeling or microdermabrasion to enhance the results of these procedures.