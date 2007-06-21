COLLAGEN INJECTIONS - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

COLLAGEN INJECTIONS

Who is a candidate?

  • If you have wrinkles on your face or around your lips that you wish to diminish.
  • If you desire to have fuller or more defined lips.
  • If you have deep nasolabial folds (the line between the nose and the corner of your mouth).
  • If you have scars on your face that you wish to improve.

Intended Result

  • Collagen can smooth out, fill in and decrease wrinkles.
  • Collagen will plump lips and define the edges of the lips.
  • Collagen can fill in and reduce the depth of the nasolabial fold.
  • Collagen will fill depressed, acne scars.

Procedure Description

  • You should apply numbing cream for about 60 minutes prior to arriving at the office, unless otherwise instructed.
  • An injection of numbing medicine (Lidocaine) may be used, if desired.
  • Collagen is injected into the desired area.

Recuperation and Healing

  • There may be some mild swelling after the procedure. Using ice will help to decrease this. Most patients look normal with make-up within one hour.
  • Occasionally, mild bruising may be seen or small dots may appear at the locations where the needles were inserted.


Other Options

  • Lips can be enhanced with implants such as Softform or Alloderm. Wrinkles can be treated with laser resurfacing or Botox. Another type of filling material can be used such as fat.
