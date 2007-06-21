NOSE RESHAPING - RHINOPLASTY

Who is a candidate?

If you have an abnormal appearance of the nose as a result of birth defect, injury, or disease.

Nose that is cosmetically unattractive or does not "fit" with other facial features

Intended Result

More attractive nasal shape. Nose in better proportions to other facial features.

Procedure Description

The procedure is done on an outpatient basis under general anesthesia.

Open Rhinoplasty: Frequently used for difficult or large noses. Involve one external incision across the columella (strut between the nostril). Bones, cartilage, and soft tissue are reshaped under direct vision.

Open Tip-Plasty: Only the nasal tip is abnormal, it may be corrected with either a standard or extended open approach.

Large nostrils may be reduced through tiny incisions at the outer base of the nostril with either type of rhinoplasty.



Recuperation and Healing

The patient goes home with an external cast or splint in place. The nose may be packed for 24-48 hours. The cast or splint is usually removed in one week.

Initial discomfort is easily controlled with oral medication.

Majority of swelling and bruising subsides progressively over 2-4 weeks.

External sutures (if any) are removed in 4-6 days. Internal sutures dissolve.

Semifinal result is evident in 3 months. Final result is evident in 12-14 months which is the time necessary for complete tissue softening.

Other Options

The additional procedures that may enhance the result are Chin Enlargement and Laser Skin Resurfacing.

Insurance Guidelines:

This procedure is cosmetic and therefore not covered by insurance. If however, the nasal deformity is due to recent injury, insurance coverage may be available.

Note:

The specific risks and the suitability of this procedure for a given individual can be determined only at the time of consultation. All surgical procedures have some degree of risk. Minor complications that do not affect the outcome occur occasionally. Major complications are unusual.