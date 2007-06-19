Louisiana Statewide Office Candidates

Lieutenant Governor
Mitch Landrieu - Democrat - Baton Rouge - Current Lt. Governor
Rep. Thomas D. Kates - Democrat - Bogalusa - State Representative
Sammy Kershaw - Republican - Kaplan - Country Music Singer
Rep. Gary Beard - Republican - Baton Rouge - State Representative
Norris "Spanky" Gros, Jr., No Party
Secretary of State
Jay Dardenne - Republican - Current Secretary of State
Scott Lewis - Other
"R." Wooley - Democrat
Attorney General
Charles Foti - Democrat - Current Attorney General
"Buddy Caldwell" - Democrat - District Attorney for Tensas, Madison & East Carroll Parishes
Royal Alexander - Republican - Shreveport Attorney
State Treasurer
John Kennedy - Democrat - Current State Treasurer (Only qualifier, wins office by default)
State Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry
Bob Odom - Democrat - Current State Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry
Wayne Carter - Republican - Baton Rouge City Councilman
Mike Strain - Republican - Covington State Representative
Don Johnson - Republican
State Insurance Commissioner
Jim Donelon - Republican - Current State Insurance Commissioner
James Crowley - Democrat
Robert Lansden - Republican
M.V. Mendoza - Democrat
Jerilyn Schneider-Kneale - Republican