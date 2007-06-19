Louisiana Statewide Office Candidates

Lieutenant Governor

Mitch Landrieu - Democrat - Baton Rouge - Current Lt. Governor

Rep. Thomas D. Kates - Democrat - Bogalusa - State Representative

Sammy Kershaw - Republican - Kaplan - Country Music Singer

Rep. Gary Beard - Republican - Baton Rouge - State Representative

Norris "Spanky" Gros, Jr., No Party

Secretary of State

Jay Dardenne - Republican - Current Secretary of State

Scott Lewis - Other

"R." Wooley - Democrat

Attorney General

Charles Foti - Democrat - Current Attorney General

"Buddy Caldwell" - Democrat - District Attorney for Tensas, Madison & East Carroll Parishes

Royal Alexander - Republican - Shreveport Attorney



State Treasurer

John Kennedy - Democrat - Current State Treasurer (Only qualifier, wins office by default)

State Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry

Bob Odom - Democrat - Current State Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry

Wayne Carter - Republican - Baton Rouge City Councilman

Mike Strain - Republican - Covington State Representative

Don Johnson - Republican



State Insurance Commissioner

Jim Donelon - Republican - Current State Insurance Commissioner

James Crowley - Democrat

Robert Lansden - Republican

M.V. Mendoza - Democrat

Jerilyn Schneider-Kneale - Republican