Centenary Summer Band

Centenary College's Summer Band concerts will be held Tuesday nights, June 19 and 26 and July 3, with a special big band and jazz concert slated for Thursday, June 21, in the Hargrove Band Shell on Centenary's campus. Dr. Thomas Stone, professor of music, is the series director.
All performances begin at 8 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring seat cushions, lawn chairs and picnic baskets for the evening.
Additionally, the Summer Band musicians will provide the music on July 4 before and during the Fourth of July RiverBlast fireworks event on the Shreveport riverfront and broadcast on KSLA-TV.
The June 21 Big Band Jazz concert will be led by longtime Shreveport band director Bill Causey Jr.
The concerts are sponsored by Ark-La-Tex Cardiology, Kilpatrick Life Insurance Co.; AEP Southwestern Electric Power; and the American Federation of Musicians.
Information about individual concerts is as follows:
Concert I: Tuesday, June 19, 8 p.m., Hargrove Band Shell
Sponsored by AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co.
Hosted by Dr. Kenneth L. Schwab
Program:
Key/Sharples: The Star Spangled Banner
Ives: Variations on America
Mozart/Croft: Laudate Dominum
Grainger: Walking Tune
Persichetti: Divertimento for Band
Klohr: The Billboard
Copland/Hunsberger: Quiet City (Mike Scarlato, trumpet, and Theresa Zale-Bridges, English horn)
Bernstein/Duthoit: West Side Story
Purdy/Alford/Stone: On, Wisconsin!
Concert II: Big Band Jazz led by Bill Causey, Jr., Thursday, June 21, 8 p.m., Hargrove Band Shell
Sponsored by Kilpatrick Life Insurance Co.
Mike Williams, trumpet soloist
Program:
Webb: MacArthur Park
Harrison: Something
Nestico: Magic Flea
O'Sullivan: Alone Again, Naturally
Porter: Begin the Beguine
Potts: Big Swing Face
Ellington/Nestico: Satin Doll
Salute to Maynard Ferguson
Concert III: Tuesday, June 26, 8 p.m., Hargrove Band Shell
Sponsored by Kilpatrick Life Insurance Co.
Hosted by Andy Shehee
Program:
Reed: Punchinello
Stone: Were you There?
Vaughan Williams: The Running Set
Grainger: Blithe Bells
Ives: The Country Band March
Hazo: Ride
Ticheli: Sanctuary
Koops: Dance of the Guava Tree Climbers
Sweeney: Music of the Beatles
King: Barnum and Bailey's Favorite
Concert IV: Tuesday, July 3, 8 p.m., Hargrove Band Shell
Sponsored by Ark-La-Tex Cardiology
Hosted by Liz Swaine
Program:
Williams: Olympic Fanfare and Theme
Jenkins: American Overture
Yazbek: Here I Am from Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Lindsey Filleccia, vocalist)
Gould: Battle Hymn
Gould: Yankee Doodle
Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (Mike Scarlato, Joey Castrogiovanni, Bill Causey, trumpets)
Ticheli: Sun Dance
Sousa: Hands Across the Sea
Gould: American Salute
Willson: The Music Man
Diamond: America (Lindsey Filleccia, vocalist)
Lowden: Armed Forces Salute
Ward/Dragon: America, The Beautiful
Sousa: The Washington Post
Sousa: Semper Fidelis
Concert V: Wednesday, July 4, 8:15 p.m., Riverblast Riverfront Plaza
Sponsored by Ark-LA-Tex Cardiology
Hosted by KSLA-TV anchors
Program:
Williams: Olympic Fanfare and Theme
Jenkins: American Overture
Yazbek: Here I Am from Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Lindsey Filleccia, vocalist)
Gould: Battle Hymn
Gould: Yankee Doodle
Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (Mike Scarlato, Joey Castrogiovanni, Bill Causey, trumpets)
Ticheli: Sun Dance
Gould: American Salute
Willson: The Music Man
Diamond: America (Lindsey Filleccia, vocalist)
Lowden: Armed Forces Salute
Ward/Dragon: America, The Beautiful
Key/Sharples: The Star-Spangled Banner (Jennifer Dowd, vocalist)
Fireworks Soundtrack:
Bagley: National Emblem
Sousa: The Washington Post
Sousa: The Liberty Bell
Sousa: El Capitan
Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (Thunder and Blazes)
Sousa: Hands Across the Sea
Tchaikovsky: Overture 1812
Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever
For more information, contact Dr. Stone at 318-869-5238.
