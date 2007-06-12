Centenary Summer Band

Centenary College's Summer Band concerts will be held Tuesday nights, June 19 and 26 and July 3, with a special big band and jazz concert slated for Thursday, June 21, in the Hargrove Band Shell on Centenary's campus. Dr. Thomas Stone, professor of music, is the series director.

All performances begin at 8 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring seat cushions, lawn chairs and picnic baskets for the evening.

Additionally, the Summer Band musicians will provide the music on July 4 before and during the Fourth of July RiverBlast fireworks event on the Shreveport riverfront and broadcast on KSLA-TV.

The June 21 Big Band Jazz concert will be led by longtime Shreveport band director Bill Causey Jr.

The concerts are sponsored by Ark-La-Tex Cardiology, Kilpatrick Life Insurance Co.; AEP Southwestern Electric Power; and the American Federation of Musicians.

Information about individual concerts is as follows:

Concert I: Tuesday, June 19, 8 p.m., Hargrove Band Shell

Sponsored by AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co.

Hosted by Dr. Kenneth L. Schwab

Program:

Key/Sharples: The Star Spangled Banner

Ives: Variations on America

Mozart/Croft: Laudate Dominum

Grainger: Walking Tune

Persichetti: Divertimento for Band

Klohr: The Billboard

Copland/Hunsberger: Quiet City (Mike Scarlato, trumpet, and Theresa Zale-Bridges, English horn)

Bernstein/Duthoit: West Side Story

Purdy/Alford/Stone: On, Wisconsin!

Concert II: Big Band Jazz led by Bill Causey, Jr., Thursday, June 21, 8 p.m., Hargrove Band Shell

Sponsored by Kilpatrick Life Insurance Co.

Mike Williams, trumpet soloist

Program:

Webb: MacArthur Park

Harrison: Something

Nestico: Magic Flea

O'Sullivan: Alone Again, Naturally

Porter: Begin the Beguine

Potts: Big Swing Face

Ellington/Nestico: Satin Doll

Salute to Maynard Ferguson

Concert III: Tuesday, June 26, 8 p.m., Hargrove Band Shell

Sponsored by Kilpatrick Life Insurance Co.

Hosted by Andy Shehee

Program:

Reed: Punchinello

Stone: Were you There?

Vaughan Williams: The Running Set

Grainger: Blithe Bells

Ives: The Country Band March

Hazo: Ride

Ticheli: Sanctuary

Koops: Dance of the Guava Tree Climbers

Sweeney: Music of the Beatles

King: Barnum and Bailey's Favorite



Concert IV: Tuesday, July 3, 8 p.m., Hargrove Band Shell

Sponsored by Ark-La-Tex Cardiology

Hosted by Liz Swaine

Program:

Williams: Olympic Fanfare and Theme

Jenkins: American Overture

Yazbek: Here I Am from Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Lindsey Filleccia, vocalist)

Gould: Battle Hymn

Gould: Yankee Doodle

Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (Mike Scarlato, Joey Castrogiovanni, Bill Causey, trumpets)

Ticheli: Sun Dance

Sousa: Hands Across the Sea

Gould: American Salute

Willson: The Music Man

Diamond: America (Lindsey Filleccia, vocalist)

Lowden: Armed Forces Salute

Ward/Dragon: America, The Beautiful

Sousa: The Washington Post

Sousa: Semper Fidelis

Concert V: Wednesday, July 4, 8:15 p.m., Riverblast Riverfront Plaza

Sponsored by Ark-LA-Tex Cardiology

Hosted by KSLA-TV anchors

Program:

Williams: Olympic Fanfare and Theme

Jenkins: American Overture

Yazbek: Here I Am from Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Lindsey Filleccia, vocalist)

Gould: Battle Hymn

Gould: Yankee Doodle

Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (Mike Scarlato, Joey Castrogiovanni, Bill Causey, trumpets)

Ticheli: Sun Dance

Gould: American Salute

Willson: The Music Man

Diamond: America (Lindsey Filleccia, vocalist)

Lowden: Armed Forces Salute

Ward/Dragon: America, The Beautiful

Key/Sharples: The Star-Spangled Banner (Jennifer Dowd, vocalist)

Fireworks Soundtrack:

Bagley: National Emblem

Sousa: The Washington Post

Sousa: The Liberty Bell

Sousa: El Capitan

Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (Thunder and Blazes)

Sousa: Hands Across the Sea

Tchaikovsky: Overture 1812

Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever

For more information, contact Dr. Stone at 318-869-5238.