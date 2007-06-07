DEMOCRAT - Walter Boasso

A successful and self-made businessman, generous civic leader, pine tree farmer, cattle rancher and avid sportsman, Walter Boasso has matched his success with his commitment to public service. He was recently recognized as the 2006 Legislator of the Year by the Alliance for Good Government, an honor he was also awarded in 2004 after his first year in office.

A graduate of UNO and Chalmette High School, Boasso has served for over 20 years as CEO and President of Boasso America Corporation, a national network of tank container facilities that provides tank cleaning, testing, repair, transfer, tank-truck emergency response services and transportation of bulk liquid materials - a company he began with soap, a brush and a will to do what others would not. The company now employs hundreds in its facilities in Louisiana, South Carolina, Illinois, Michigan, Texas, and Florida. A lifelong resident of St. Bernard Parish, Boasso was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 2003.

In the Senate, Boasso championed the cause to reform the state's inefficient levee board system, pushing through real change for south Louisiana. Boasso always fights for good government; he introduced legislation that attempted to prohibit elected officials from receiving campaign contributions from entities doing business with any state retirement system. In order to reduce state spending, Boasso also leads the effort to overhaul the state's retirement systems without affecting employee benefits. A strong proponent of Louisiana's shipping industry, Boasso has been instrumental in crafting major legislation designed to increase commerce on our state's waterways, including projects designed to increase export opportunities for our agricultural products. In 2005, his initiative created the Louisiana Waterways Infrastructure and Development Fund and Bank, whose sole purpose is for projects dealing with the transportation of goods, people and cargo for intrastate, interstate and international commerce.