DEMOCRAT - Foster Campbell

Foster Campbell is an elected official, businessman and farmer from Bossier Parish.

Campbell was elected to the District Five (North Louisiana) seat on the state Public Service Commission in November 2002, representing 24 parishes and nearly one million people.

He served 27 years in the Louisiana Senate representing District 36 in Northwest Louisiana.

Campbell owns and operates Campbell Insurance Agency and Premier Insurance Agency, both of Bossier City. He lives and raises cattle at Elm Grove in south Bossier Parish. He has six children.



As a state senator Campbell led a three-year campaign to regulate the rates charged by rural electric cooperatives, lowering electric bills for a million state residents.

In the mid-1980s he created the Bossier Educational Excellence Fund for Bossier Parish schools from Louisiana Downs racetrack revenues; the BEEF now contains $12 million raised from racetrack and casino revenues. Using BEEF as a model, he created the $1-billion Louisiana Educational Excellence Fund for local schools from the state Tobacco Settlement. In 2001 he coauthored the "Do Not Call" legislation protecting consumers from sales calls at home.

At the PSC Campbell has pushed to make utility companies and the commission more accountable to the people. He has led efforts to restrict entertainment of commissioners and staff by utilities. He hosts public meetings in each parish in his district each year, and persuaded the full commission to move its monthly meetings around the state.

In 2004 he made national and international news by leading the effort to provide telephone service for the Mink and Shaw communities, the last areas of Louisiana to receive telephones. In 2005 he persuaded the Federal Communications Commission to set aside $39 million to provide free cellular phones to Hurricane Katrina evacuees. He has championed job-creation by utilities, efforts to make bill-paying more convenient and the use of renewable energy.