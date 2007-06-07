NO PARTY - John Georges

John Georges was born in New Orleans in 1960 and is a lifelong resident of Louisiana. For the past 23 years, he has worked at Imperial Trading Company, one of the nation's largest food suppliers. As CEO of the Jefferson Parish-based Imperial for 17 years, John has expanded its reach to every corner of Louisiana and beyond. John has also had various business interests including real estate, an offshore oil service, the New Orleans Brass hockey franchise, and equipment distribution.

An active participant in civic affairs, John has served a six-year term on the Louisiana Board of Regents, the governing board of the state's public university and community college system. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees of his children's school. He is a former member of the LSU Medical Foundation, the UNO Foundation, and the Tulane President's Council. He also serves as a trustee for Crimestoppers. In 2005, John served as President of Holy Trinity Cathedral of New Orleans.

John graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans with a Bachelor's of Science in Management with an emphasis on accounting. He is fluent in two languages.

John is married to the former Dathel Coleman. They have two daughters, Zana, 14, and Liza, 13, and a son, Nike, who is 10.

