REPUBLICAN - Bobby Jindal

Bobby was born in Baton Rouge Louisiana on June 10, 1971.

Bobby graduated from Baton Rouge High School at the age of 16. He later attended Brown University where he graduated with honors in both biology and public policy.

He then attended Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar, and received his graduate degree in 1994.

Bobby entered public service in 1996 when he was appointed secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals (DHH), relinquishing admissions to Harvard and Yale University medical and law schools.

In 1998, Bobby was appointed executive director of the National Bipartisan Commission on the Future of Medicare, whose recommendations continue to be the driving force behind much of the ongoing debate on how to strengthen and improve Medicare.

Bobby returned to Louisiana state government in 1999, when he became president of the University of Louisiana System - the 16th largest higher education system in the country which oversees the education of around 80,000 students a year.

In March 2001, Bobby was nominated by President George W. Bush, and later unanimously confirmed by a bipartisan vote of the U.S. Senate, as the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In that position, he served as the principal policy advisor to the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Bobby Jindal currently serves as a U.S. congressman for the First District of Louisiana. Bobby was elected to Congress in 2004, and re-elected to a second term in November 2006.

Since being elected to Congress, Bobby has achieved many legislative accomplishments, but none more notable than the successful passage of legislation to bring significant offshore energy revenues to Louisiana for the first time. During Bobby's first term in Congress, he also:

Authored and lead the passage of legislation to protect the second amendment rights of law abiding citizens during times of disaster.

Secured the passage of legislation to ease financial commitments for state and local school districts recovering from Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

Ensured the passage of legislation to prevent discrimination against churches and faith based groups in disaster relief efforts.

Worked to secure $1.6 billion for education along the Gulf Coast after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

As a candidate for governor, Bobby is working to provide a fresh start for Louisiana to move the state in a different direction and demand real results from government. Bobby believes the thirst for change in Louisiana is massive, and he is committed to improving the state's education system, economic infrastructure, health care system, and instilling real reforms in government.

Bobby is married and the father of three young children; he lives in the first district of Louisiana.

Bobby Jindal believes it is time for Louisiana to reform the current emergency-room based health care delivery system and empower individuals to make their own health care decisions. Louisiana deserves a health care system that maximizes choice, ensures financial sustainability, improves primary care options to prevent more serious ailments and provides state-of-the-art medical training.

Bobby Jindal believes that increasing economic development in Louisiana means making government work for businesses and not vice versa. Developing an economic infrastructure that eliminates bureaucratic roadblocks stifling investment, and creating new incentives for businesses to help grow the economy will attract more businesses to the state, increase revenues and grow jobs.

Bobby Jindal believes Louisiana must break free from the lingering legacy of the past and fully embrace a government that is honest, more efficient, accountable to all its citizens and attractive to deal with by outside investors. Louisiana must proceed quickly and forcefully to overcome a stereotype built up over decades, which continues to hamper our ability to expand the economy and improve the quality of life in our state. Anything less than revamping our ethics code to make it the strong

Bobby Jindal believes we must improve our education system so our children have the tools they need to succeed in tomorrow's economy. That means starting at the local level and giving communities more choices over how to best manage their schools. We must recruit, retain and reward qualified teachers and principals, improve technology in schools, create an environment where schools can succeed and ensure dollars go to classrooms rather than bureaucracy.