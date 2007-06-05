Most serious retinal problems that require surgery are caused by problems with the vitreous. The vitreous is much like the clear "white" of an egg, and it fills the central cavity of the eye. The vitreous is attached to the retina. It is most strongly attached to the front part of the retina, and is called the vitreous base. It is also attached in the back part of the eye to the optic nerve, the macula, and the large retinal blood vessels.

Posterior Vitreous Detachment (PVD)