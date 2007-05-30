Deployment of the Amplatzer Atrial Septal Defect Occluder

|
Figure 1 - With fluoroscopic and echocardiographic guidance, the cardiologist inserts the device through the hole in the septum. The device is then partially deployed. As it is deployed from the catheter, it expands like a tiny umbrella to a size that will cover the opening in the septum.
Figure 2 - The cardiologist gently pulls the device against the opening. The device is then further deployed from the catheter, creating a second cover for the opening on the other side of the septum.
Figure 3 - Once the cardiologist confirms a snug fit of the occluder against the septal wall, the device is released from the catheter. The deployed occluder seals closed the atrial septal defect.