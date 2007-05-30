Healing Hearts for Healthy Lives

In recent years, our practice has been expanding our repertoire of peripheral vascular diagnostic and interventional procedures. We have done so because peripheral vascular disease is a severely under diagnosed condition. Nearly one in four Americans suffers from some form of cardiovascular disease, and the consequences cost Americans millions of dollars in lost productivity and impeded quality of life. If left untreated, peripheral vascular disease may lead to renal failure, stroke, amputation, and even death. Peripheral vascular disease encompasses carotid artery disease, rental artery disease, aortic aneurysm, aortoiliac disease, lower limb disease, and subclavian disease.
We offer numerous diagnostic capabilities as well as state-of-the-art interventional modalities- including balloon angioplasty, balloon-expandable and self-expanding stents, balloon cryoplasty, directional arthrectomy, and laser arthrectomy. The benefits to the patients include dramatically reduced recovery periods, and significant reduction in the risks associated with more invasive procedures. In the vast majority of cases when patients are not good surgical candidates, they may be excellent candidates for percutaneous interventions. We are pleased to report success rates that meet and even exceed national norms. The comprehensive diagnostic services that we offer include the following:
Some of the symptoms of peripheral vascular disease include claudication, numbness, fatigue, discomfort, or pain in the muscles of the leg; pain or discomfort in the buttocks; and wounds of the extremities that will not heal. Should you have a patient exhibiting these signs and symptoms, or you suspect that they have peripheral vascular disease, we would be honored to provide further evaluation and work in cooperation with you in the treatment of their condition.
