Leadership in Medical and Community Affairs

The physicians and staff of Cardiovascular Consultants, LLP, have a long-standing tradition of leadership both in the field of medicine and community affairs. Our commitment to service has resulted in many members of the practice serving positions on the medical staff of the various Willis-Knighton facilities, as well as civic and professional organizations. As a result, we have had the privilege of helping to shape the medical delivery system for the ArkLaTex.

Not all of the leadership roles of our physicians involve sitting on boards and attending meetings. Here, Dr. Frederick White (left) and Dr. Phillip Rozeman (right) are caught in the act during a "Waiter A La Heart" fundraiser for the American Heart Association. The tips these doctors earned by waiting on guests attending this fundraiser were donated to the American Heart Association.

The following is a partial listing of the leadership positions held by members of our team:

  1. Originator of the Cardiac Program for the Willis-Knighton Health System.
  2. Originator of the Cardiac Transplantation Program at Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
  3. Board of Trustees of the Willis-Knighton Health System.
  4. Past Chiefs of the Medical Staff at Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
  5. Past Vice Chiefs of the Medical Staff at Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
  6. Past Chief of Internal Medicine at Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
  7. Past Vice Chief of Internal Medicine at Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
  8. Chief of Cardiology at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
  9. Chief of Quality Improvement at Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
  10. President of the Shreveport Medical Society.
  11. Vice President of the Shreveport Medical Society.
  12. Executive Committee of Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
  13. Member of the Board and Past Board President of the Caddo Chapter of the American Heart Association.
  14. Board of Directors, MD Health Shares HMO.
  15. Advisory Physicians to Health Plus Louisiana, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and Primary Health Network.
  16. Director of Cardiology, Christus Schumpert Bossier.
  17. Secretary and Treasurer of the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Medical Group Management Association.
  18. 2003-2004 Chair, Professional Papers Committee of the American College of Medical Practice Executives.
  19. Coordinator of the NORWELA Chapter of the Louisiana Medical Group Management Association.
  20. Member, Board of Directors Louisiana Medical Mutual Insurance Company
  21. Founder and President, Alliance for Education
