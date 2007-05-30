Leadership in Medical and Community Affairs

The physicians and staff of Cardiovascular Consultants, LLP, have a long-standing tradition of leadership both in the field of medicine and community affairs. Our commitment to service has resulted in many members of the practice serving positions on the medical staff of the various Willis-Knighton facilities, as well as civic and professional organizations. As a result, we have had the privilege of helping to shape the medical delivery system for the ArkLaTex.

Not all of the leadership roles of our physicians involve sitting on boards and attending meetings. Here, Dr. Frederick White (left) and Dr. Phillip Rozeman (right) are caught in the act during a "Waiter A La Heart" fundraiser for the American Heart Association. The tips these doctors earned by waiting on guests attending this fundraiser were donated to the American Heart Association.

The following is a partial listing of the leadership positions held by members of our team: