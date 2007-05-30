Services We Offer

The following are among the services offered by the physicians and staff of Cardiovascular Consultants:

Hospital-based Services Office-based Services Heart Catheterization Procedures Cardiac Angiography (Diagnostic Caths) Stent Procedures Balloon Procedures (Angioplasty) Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Rotoblader Procdures Rotational Atherectomy Directional Atherectomy Post Bypass Graft Repair Transluminal Extraction Catheterization (TEC)

Peripheral Vascular Procedures Angiography Procedures (Diagnostic) Stent Procedures (Interventional)

Placement Implants

Tilt-table Evaluations Nuclear cardiac imaging

Treadmill or Persantine Stress Tests

Thallium Stress Tests

Adenosine Thallium Stress Tests

Cardiolyte Stress Tests

Stress Echocardiograms

Echocardiograms and Carotid Echosonography

Pacemaker checks in the office or via telephone

Holter Monitor Tests

Event Monitor Tests

X-rays

Cardiac Risk Factors Analysis and Consultation

Physician exams and consultations