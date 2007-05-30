Services We Offer - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Services We Offer

The following are among the services offered by the physicians and staff of Cardiovascular Consultants:

Hospital-based Services Office-based Services
  • Heart Catheterization Procedures
    • Cardiac Angiography (Diagnostic Caths)
    • Stent Procedures
    • Balloon Procedures (Angioplasty)
      • Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
    • Rotoblader Procdures
      • Rotational Atherectomy
      • Directional Atherectomy
    • Post Bypass Graft Repair
      • Transluminal Extraction Catheterization (TEC)
  • Peripheral Vascular Procedures
    • Angiography Procedures (Diagnostic)
    • Stent Procedures (Interventional)
  • Placement Implants
  • Tilt-table Evaluations
  • Nuclear cardiac imaging
  • Treadmill or Persantine Stress Tests
  • Thallium Stress Tests
  • Adenosine Thallium Stress Tests
  • Cardiolyte Stress Tests
  • Stress Echocardiograms
  • Echocardiograms and Carotid Echosonography
  • Pacemaker checks in the office or via telephone
  • Holter Monitor Tests
  • Event Monitor Tests
  • X-rays
  • Cardiac Risk Factors Analysis and Consultation
  • Physician exams and consultations
