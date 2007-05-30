Services We Offer

The following are among the services offered by the physicians and staff of Cardiovascular Consultants:
|Hospital-based Services
|Office-based Services
|
- Heart Catheterization Procedures
- Cardiac Angiography (Diagnostic Caths)
- Stent Procedures
- Balloon Procedures (Angioplasty)
- Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
- Rotoblader Procdures
- Rotational Atherectomy
- Directional Atherectomy
- Post Bypass Graft Repair
- Transluminal Extraction Catheterization (TEC)
- Peripheral Vascular Procedures
- Angiography Procedures (Diagnostic)
- Stent Procedures (Interventional)
- Placement Implants
- Tilt-table Evaluations
|
- Nuclear cardiac imaging
- Treadmill or Persantine Stress Tests
- Thallium Stress Tests
- Adenosine Thallium Stress Tests
- Cardiolyte Stress Tests
- Stress Echocardiograms
- Echocardiograms and Carotid Echosonography
- Pacemaker checks in the office or via telephone
- Holter Monitor Tests
- Event Monitor Tests
- X-rays
- Cardiac Risk Factors Analysis and Consultation
- Physician exams and consultations