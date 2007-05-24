Overnight Accident Claims The Life Of A Shreveport Woman

A single car accident claims the life of a Shreveport woman.

The accident happened around 1:15 this morning on Blanchard Latex Road in Blanchard.

Caddo Sheriff's deputies tell KSLA News 12 the Shreveport woman rolled her car and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was transported by helicopter to L-S-U Medical Center where she later died. We have her name, but are witholding it until all of her family can be notified.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.