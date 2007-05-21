Homicide Detectives Busy With Four Unsolved Murders in Nine Days

On May 10th, along the 21 hundred block of LeGardy Street, Darnell Anderson was shot and killed in his living room, his small children were not far away.Just after one o'clock on May 12th, 20 year old Antonio Stringer and 38 year old Clyde O'neal were both gunned down and then run over in the middle of 73rd street and Southern Ave.And finally, just this past Saturday night, along the 4 hundred block of Abilene street, Keisha Ayers was found in a front yard shot multiple times.She was taken to LSU Health Science Center where she later died.Four murders, all unsolved, all in a 9 day span.Det. Rod Demery with the Shreveport Police says,"On those cases there are leads on those cases in fact, the officers or the detectives are out working them now. I'm confident that two of them are going to be resolved. A time frame, I can't give you that."Even with leads, police still need your valuable information to get killers off the street.They say unlike other cities, Shreveport does not have a problem with retaliation so calling with what you know, no matter how small the information can help.Demery says, "Retaliation has always been a concern or some people don't want to get involved but understand once a case is put together and a person is prosecuted that's pretty much it. We don't see a lot of retaliation, we don't see a lot of people going back after witnesses, it just doesn't happen."