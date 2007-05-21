The Odyssey team continues to care for the family even after the patient's death. Each of our programs has a variety of options to help families through this most difficult time.
Odyssey Offers:
- Condolence correspondence
- Written materials, articles, and resources
- One on one counseling
- Bereavement letters
- Grief support groups
- Memorial Services
- Holiday bereavement program
