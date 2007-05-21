The Odyssey team continues to care for the family even after the patient's death. Each of our programs has a variety of options to help families through this most difficult time.

Odyssey Offers:

Condolence correspondence

Written materials, articles, and resources

One on one counseling

Bereavement letters

Grief support groups

Memorial Services

Holiday bereavement program

To locate Odyssey service areas and request admittance to Odyssey's hospice care, please visit our Odyssey Locations page.