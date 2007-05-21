Bereavement - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bereavement

The Odyssey team continues to care for the family even after the patient's death. Each of our programs has a variety of options to help families through this most difficult time.

Odyssey Offers:

  • Condolence correspondence
  • Written materials, articles, and resources
  • One on one counseling
  • Bereavement letters
  • Grief support groups
  • Memorial Services
  • Holiday bereavement program

To locate Odyssey service areas and request admittance to Odyssey's hospice care, please visit our Odyssey Locations page.

Powered by Frankly