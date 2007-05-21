Patient Care Team - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Patient Care Team

Each patient and family has an interdisciplinary team of Odyssey employees and the patient's physician dedicated to providing a high-level of care and assistance to patients and their families.

The manager of Odyssey's interdisciplinary team is the nurse who assesses the needs of the patient and family, and develops a specific plan of care with the physician. The nurse manager coordinates care with others on the team and the patient's physician, works with Odyssey's medical director to assure that the symptoms are controlled, and pain is managed and keeps the patient and family informed. In addition to the nurse case manager and the medical director, Odyssey's interdisciplinary team includes:

  • A home healthcare aide who is specially trained to work with the terminally ill and who will provide direct patient care such as dressing and personal hygiene;

  • A chaplain who addresses the spiritual concerns of patients and family members within each patient's individual belief system, as well as addressing concerns of a more generalized spiritual nature;

  • A social worker who helps with a wide variety of psycho-social needs of patients and families ranging from financial considerations to dealing with grief and the loss of a loved one or accessing various community agencies for additional support programs; and

  • Trained volunteers who provide companionship and non-medical services for the patient, respite time for the family, and support at the time of death and during bereavement.

24 hours a day 7 days a week. Odyssey HealthCare is here for you!

An on-call nursing team is always available after hours and on weekends for visits or phone consultation. Other specialists - such as nutritionists and physical, speech, or occupational therapists may be added to a patient's team as needed.

Powered by Frankly