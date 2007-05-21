Admission Criteria

To be eligible for Odyssey services, patients must agree to receive palliative care. That is care that helps ease pain and discomforting symptoms, rather than seeking care that attempts to cure a disease. The attending physician and the Odyssey team physician must also concur that the patient's estimated life expectancy is six months or less if the illness runs its normal course. However, patients that live longer than six months continue to be eligible for Odyssey's hospice care if the doctor recertifies that the illness is terminal.

Odyssey's care is available to terminally ill patients with a wide range of diagnoses including: