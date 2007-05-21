At Odyssey HealthCare, we improve the quality of life for patients facing terminal diagnoses and provide support for their loved ones.

We've been meeting this need since 1996. Today, Odyssey is one of the largest hospice providers in the country, offering end-of-life care and support to thousands of patients and their families across the country each day.

Our teams of caregivers consist of registered nurses, physicians, home healthcare aides, social workers, chaplains, bereavement counselors, and trained volunteers. They provide what is called palliative care to the patient - that is, care that helps ease pain and discomforting symptoms. In addition, they provide psycho-social and spiritual support for both patients and their loved ones. Patients typically receive our services in their own homes or in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. But we also serve patients in hospitals, or in certain geographic locations, in Odyssey's own freestanding hospice facilities.

The commitment and spirit of Odyssey team members who provide care and support 24 hours a day/seven days a week is embodied in a simple phrase team members wear on their collars: "YCCOM: You Can Count on Me." Visit the Our Services web page for more information.