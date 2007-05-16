Yolanda Denise King, the first born child of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has died, says Steve Klein, the spokesman for the King Center in Atlanta, GA. The Associated Press first reported the story about 4:20 AM on Wednesday morning.

King was born in 1955, and severed as both a human rights worker and a working actress. She had parts in the film Ghosts of Mississippi and the TV miniseries King. King held a bachelor's degree from Smith College and a master's degree from New York University. She also received an honorary doctorate from Marywood University.

The King Center did not immediately release the details surrounding King's death.

Story By Sara Gouedy