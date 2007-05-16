People "Meet The Candidates" - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SHREVEPORT, LA.

People "Meet The Candidates"

Tuesday night was the final forum where the public was invited to meet and greet the candidates for Shreveport's next top cop.

Summer Grove Baptist Church was the setting for the formal event.  Each candidate was given three minutes to tell the people why they want to be the next chief.

Mayor Cedric Glover will interview the eighteen candidates later this week.  He is expected to name a chief before the end of May.

 

