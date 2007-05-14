Security Tight at Graduation After A Teen is Shot and Killed After at a Local McDonald's

Security was tight at the Hirch Coliseum where the graduating class of 2007 from C.E. Byrd High prepared to walk across the stage and get there diplomas. This after rumors began to surface that there may be some retaliation over a fight that killed a student from Huntington High.

Just before 1:30 Sunday morning police say 16 year old Terrence Winn of Shreveport was shot and killed in the parking lot of the McDonald's on the 1600 block of Market.

Students who attend Huntington High School who were at the McDonald's tell KSLA News 12 that the night began at a nearby graduation party for a Byrd student. They say it's there that students from Byrd were not happy with the Huntington students were there and wanted to fight. That argument carried out to the McDonald's where there was a brawl involving dozens of students. One students says, that when he saw a young man pull out a gun and fire it striking his friend and fellow teammate Terrence Winn. Another football player was also shot in the shin.

Winn's mother, Marietta Dotson and sister, Juaniesha Winn, spoke to KSLA News 12 from there Greenwood home saying Terrence loved football and looked forward to his upcoming junior year. That he was a good kid that did not get into trouble. They say, he was looking forward to going to football camp and perfecting his game.

Huntington High school's football coach, Mike Green, was talking down a rivalry between the two schools saying this was more of a fight between two groups of students and former students who were mostly from the two schools.

Green, Winn's family and other school officials are now calling for peace. They are asking students to let the police catch the murder.

Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover is asking that students, parents and members of the community to come together and not let the memory of Terrence Winn be remembered with more violence.

Funeral arrangements for Winn is scheduled for Saturday. The details are still being worked out.

Huntington High Schools graduation is scheduled for Tuesday night. More security is expected there.

Meanwhile Winn's killer has not been caught. Anyone with any information is being asked to call the Shreveport police department, the Crimestoppers number is 673-7373.

