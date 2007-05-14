Internet Task Force Nets Fifteen

Fifteen people across the Ark-la-tex and beyond now face charges related to sex and minors. The task force charged with going after those who prey upon minors was formed last year. Since then it has consistently announced mass arrests."We're up here for one reason and that's to impress upon the parents out there how many of these perverts there are," said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.Police say some of the suspects are around minors day after day. James Jared Thompson from Homer, Louisiana worked as a coach at Webster Parish High School."These are the type of folks we've got to get off the streets, because these are the ones trying to take advantage of our children," says Shreveport Interim Police Chief, Mike VanSant.Police say many times the suspects lead double lives, and those closest to them never suspect a problem.Kevin Haltom from Bossier City was one of those arrested. "He was a prime example. His wife was devastated, shocked beyond belief," said Bossier City Marshall, Johnny Wyatt.He also says Haltom previously worked at a daycare center and he used that job as a front to cover up alleged meetings with minors. Those minors were reportedly task force agents posing as minors.Neighbors tell us Haltom owned his own lawn care business and was recently married."Actually he had his own business and apparently did some work at a daycare too.Some suspects were located in the Ark-la-tex, others as far away as Corpus Christi, Texas. They face charges ranging from computer aided solicitation, to possession of child pornography.