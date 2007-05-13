Two Men Killed In Early Morning Shooting

Shreveport Police are looking for clues to help them solve a double homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

Shreveport Police say shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to a call in the 7300 block of Southern Avenue. There they found two men lying in the street, both with numerous gunshot wounds and also run over.

Twenty-year-old Antonio Stringer was pronounced dead at the scene. Thirty-eight-year-old Clyde O'neal was taken to LSU Hospital with life threatening injuries. He died there a short time later.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and are asking any citizen who may have information to call the detective's office at 673-6955 or Crimestoppers at 673-7373.

