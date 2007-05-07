Shreveport Teen Charged As Adult In Rape Case

A Caddo Parish Grand jury charged 16-year-old Calvin "C.J." Breakfield as an adult Tuesday.

Breakfield was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center on one count of aggravated forcible rape.

Police believe Breakfield is the man responsible for brutally beating and sexually assaulting an 81-year-old woman May 5th inside her home on Corbitt Street.



From May 9

A Shreveport teen accused of raping and beating an elderly woman on Saturday is now in police custody.

Shreveport Police say they arrested 16-year-old Calvin "C.J." Breakfield on Hickory Street about two blocks north of Hollywood. Police found him standing on a street corner with some other people. Police say he was arrested without incident.

Calvin Breakfield Sr., CJ's father, speaking only to KSLA News 12 says his son has a long history of mental illness. That he was under the care of a psychiatrist and was prescribed several medications that he had stopped taking. Those include Wellbutrin, Abilify, Seroquell, and Hydroxyzine. They diagnosed with a form of schizophrenia.

Breakfield senior says his son was no longer allowed in public schools and had gone from group home to group home over the years. He says he had just returned to the family home in December and that everything was fine until about March.

The older Breakfield says he tried repeated calling CJ's probation officer but mental health workers would show up and Calvin would run away. He says the police had been called to the home 10 times within the past month the last time just this past Sunday, the day after the attacks. A neighbor says he has called the police on CJ three times for alleging threatening to shoot him.

The father says his sons criminal past includes anything from petty theft to fighting.

He says under normal circumstances he would not believe his son would do commit the crimes he's accused of, but without his medication he says anything is possible.

Story by Tania Francois

From May 7

A 16-year-old Shreveport teen is being sought by police for allegedly raping an 81-year-old woman over the weekend.

Calvin "C.J." Breakfield stands accused of raping, beating and robbing the woman in her Corbitt Street home Saturday evening.

Police say the teen was last seen leaving a home on Bienville Street Monday morning.

According to police, the teen went to the woman's home and asked to use the phone. Once inside, police say he began hitting her with his fist, then dragged her through the home before assaulting and robbing her.

The victim was taken to LSU Hospital with numerous injuries, including facial fractures and some broken ribs. She is now out of ICU.

Police describe the suspect as being between 5' 5" to 5' 7" in height and about 130 pounds. On Monday morning he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. Police say the teen usually hangs out in the Mooretown and Caddo Heights areas of Shreveport. Police say the teen has a history of violence.

If anyone has information about the suspect, police ask that you call detectives at 673-6955 or Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.

Story by Sean Staggs