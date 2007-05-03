Coach Accused Of Having Sex With Juveniles Rejects Plea Agreement

A plea deal in the case of a Southwood coach was rejected in court Wednesday morning.

Attorneys for Chris Barbee rejected the deal, saying it was presented to them on Monday and they haven't had time to review it.

The 34-year-old Barbee is accused of having sex with underage girls.

The deal was for 10 years on each of the three counts for a total of 30 years.

Twenty-five of those years would have been suspended, leaving Barbee five years to serve in jail.

Right now, his trial is set for August 27th.



From May 10

The former Southwood High School coach who was arrested not once, but twice on sexual allegations was in court Wednesday.

Chris Barbee is scheduled to go on trial July 9th for having sex with underage girls.

The 34-year-old is accused of having sex with a girl beginning when she was 14-years-old and continuing until she was 15.

He is also accused of improper behavior with two 16-year-olds who were in

his driver's ed class.

Attorneys familiar with the case said Barbee has approached

prosecutors about a plea bargain but the District Attorney's office

wants him to plead guilty as charged.

