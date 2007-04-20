Consumer Reports: Fewer Repair Headaches

|Consumer Reports has survey results on some 250,000,000 different appliances and has found it's often the pricy brands that tend to need the most repairs. In the kitchen, that includes refrigerators made by Sub-Zero and gas ranges from Viking.
Consumer Reports is also able to identify more-reliable brands.
Consumer Reports also finds that in addition to specific brands, there are whole categories of products that are more prone to problems. They include laptop and desktop computers, riding mowers and lawn tractors, and side-by-side refrigerators with icemakers and dispensers.
For more Consumer Reports' findings on reliable brands: http://www.consumerreports.org/cro/personal-finance/most-and-least-reliable-brands-5-07/overview/0507_brands_ov_1.htm.
