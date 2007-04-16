Morning Wrecks Injure Three, Snarl Traffic

Monday morning drivers had a tough time navigating around accidents on some of Shreveport's roads.

Just before 6:30 a. m., an SUV and passenger car collided on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Linwood Avenue. Shreveport police say the driver of the utility vehicle was trying to make a left turn onto Linwood when a car hit him, causing the SUV to overturn.

Neither driver was injured, police said.

However, the accident and cleanup reduced traffic on eastbound Bert Kouns to one lane for several hours.

Three other people also had to go out of their way--to a hospital emergency room.

However, police say none of the injuries suffered in a wreck on Kings Highway near Thornhill Street was life-threatening.

According to officers on the scene, a 17 year old student from Byrd High School, driving a Chevy Corvette, pulled onto Kings Highway from Thornhill and into the path of a minivan.

The two vehicles collided, causing the Corvette to hit a third car. Two people in the car, along with the teen driver, were transported to Christus Schumpert Hospital.

Police re-routed traffic from Kings Highway onto nearby streets while the wreckage was being cleared.

Story by Katrina Webber