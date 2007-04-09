Bankruptcy Hearing Brings Doctors Hospital to Court

Doctors hospital moved forward with its reorganization plans Monday. Representatives for the hospital met in bankruptcy court Monday morning. Another court date is set for this Thursday .
You may remember doctors filed for bankruptcy in February and then closed its ER in March.
The hospital plans to open an urgent care center this month.
